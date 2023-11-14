iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,511,000 after purchasing an additional 383,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.88. 614,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

