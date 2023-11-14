iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Decreased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.94. 2,152,858 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.