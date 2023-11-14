iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Summit X LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.5% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,000 shares. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

