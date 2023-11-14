iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $110,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.57. 1,405,000 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average is $133.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

