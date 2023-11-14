iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,940 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 1.73% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $567,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 22,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 122,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 791,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $104.61. 1,194,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,695. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

