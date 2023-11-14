iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.94

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.94 and last traded at $166.91, with a volume of 20069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.14.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.57.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.