iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Summit X LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit X LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.31. 154,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,705. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.01.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

