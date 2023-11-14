iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.04

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.04 and last traded at $114.95, with a volume of 85727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.90.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

