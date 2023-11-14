ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. ITT has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $103.96.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 44.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

