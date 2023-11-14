ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.80

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.80 and last traded at $105.76, with a volume of 21046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

ITT announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 28.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 33.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 34.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at $26,087,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,130,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

