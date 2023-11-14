James Halstead plc (JHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
James Halstead Stock Up 0.3 %
James Halstead stock opened at GBX 202.60 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of £844.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.43. James Halstead has a 52 week low of GBX 165.55 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.18 ($2.80).
James Halstead Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than James Halstead
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Bargain alert: 3 large caps with RSIs that scream oversold
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Compound your way to wealth with these retail stocks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Block proves it’s the triple threat fintech stock to own
Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.