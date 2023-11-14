James Halstead plc (JHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

James Halstead stock opened at GBX 202.60 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of £844.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.43. James Halstead has a 52 week low of GBX 165.55 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.18 ($2.80).

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

