Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,522,000. Citizens Business Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 65,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

