Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $200.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $200.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

