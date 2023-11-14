JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Summit X LLC owned 0.20% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JMUB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 124,493 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

