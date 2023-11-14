Jumia Technologies (JMIA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of JMIA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. 406,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 455.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 504,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 409.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 457,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 92.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 401,315 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 459,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 130,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

