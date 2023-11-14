Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
Juniata Valley Financial Trading Down 2.1 %
Juniata Valley Financial stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. Juniata Valley Financial has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $17.00.
Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile
