Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Juniata Valley Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Juniata Valley Financial stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. Juniata Valley Financial has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $17.00.

Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

