Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Has $45.91 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,835,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217,820 shares during the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy accounts for approximately 6.7% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. owned about 1.84% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $45,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $599,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $599,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 11,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $188,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,938.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

