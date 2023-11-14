Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Has $9.13 Million Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. reduced its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the quarter. IDT makes up 1.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in IDT were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in IDT in the first quarter worth approximately $937,000. Bandera Partners LLC increased its stake in IDT by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 233,441 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the first quarter worth $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 21.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in IDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $714.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $303.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

