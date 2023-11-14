Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,429 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 5.7% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

PFE opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

