Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Organon & Co. comprises 0.2% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,279,567,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.91%.

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.