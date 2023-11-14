Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Sells 29,312 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 871,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,312 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 9.0% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $61,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $2,571,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,519,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,601 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,596,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 124,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

