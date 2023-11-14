Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Kamada Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $214.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kamada had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

