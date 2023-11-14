KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,262,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in KE were worth $63,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in KE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in KE by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

BEKE opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -0.88.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

