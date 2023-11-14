Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,230,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 16,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.0 %
Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
