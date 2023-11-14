Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,230,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 16,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.0 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

