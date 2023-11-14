KeyCorp Weighs in on MRC Global Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for MRC Global in a report released on Sunday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for MRC Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRC. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on MRC Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

MRC Global Stock Performance

MRC Global stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $888.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 455,224 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,448,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,344,000 after purchasing an additional 285,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,575,000 after purchasing an additional 322,937 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,669,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 365,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,186 shares during the last quarter.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

