Kimco Realty Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIM-PG) Declares $0.09 Special Dividend

Kimco Realty Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIM-PG – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Monday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 21st.
Kimco Realty Price Performance
