Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,455,000 after acquiring an additional 191,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,964,000 after acquiring an additional 559,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

