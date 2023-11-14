Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $171.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

