Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,277 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Stock Up 0.7 %
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
See Also
