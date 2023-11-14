Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $617,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,267 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $149.74 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.93 and a 200-day moving average of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

