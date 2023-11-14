Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $733,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

