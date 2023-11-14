Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $495,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 846,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,209,000 after acquiring an additional 108,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Accenture by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 59,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.3 %

ACN opened at $315.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.84.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.22.

About Accenture



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

