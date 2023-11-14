Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,195 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.7 %

PFE stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

