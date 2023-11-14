Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.55

Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.55 and last traded at $66.54, with a volume of 1045855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

Get Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Price Performance

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

(Get Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.