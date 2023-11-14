Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

