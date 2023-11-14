Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 982,100 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the October 15th total of 1,360,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 239.5 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at C$28.66 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of C$27.95 and a one year high of C$35.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.12.
