Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,602,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,915,000 after purchasing an additional 241,395 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 642,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 73.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

