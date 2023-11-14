Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $45,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. HSBC began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LH opened at $204.41 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.82 and its 200-day moving average is $213.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.