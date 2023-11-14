Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a one year low of $160.05 and a one year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.28.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $720,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 22.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 10.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.