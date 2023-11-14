Lassonde Industries Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.41 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $13.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$209.50 and a 12 month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

