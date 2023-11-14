Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

LPTX stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

