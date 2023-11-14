Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (LFGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of LFGP opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Ledyard Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32.
About Ledyard Financial Group
