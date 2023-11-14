Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (LFGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of LFGP opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Ledyard Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32.

Get Ledyard Financial Group alerts:

About Ledyard Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Ledyard Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ledyard Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.