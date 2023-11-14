Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 333 ($4.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 314.67 ($3.86).

Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 225 ($2.76) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 224.76. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.40 ($3.31).

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £2,430.33 ($2,984.56). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,321 shares of company stock valued at $505,817 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

