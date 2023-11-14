Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 333 ($4.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 314.67 ($3.86).
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LGEN
Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.0 %
Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group
In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £2,430.33 ($2,984.56). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,321 shares of company stock valued at $505,817 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.