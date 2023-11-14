Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 12-Month High at $406.59

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $406.59 and last traded at $406.00, with a volume of 10614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $392.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LII. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $332.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total transaction of $808,649.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.85, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total transaction of $808,649.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,007 shares of company stock worth $4,620,119. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

