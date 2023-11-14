Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Short Interest Up 51.8% in October

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the October 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 324,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.90. Leonardo DRS has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

