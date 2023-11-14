Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

ASG stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $173,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

