Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance
ASG stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
