Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 11,575 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

FDX opened at $245.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $270.95.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.