Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 3,536 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $222.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.98 and its 200-day moving average is $202.08. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.