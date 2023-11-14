Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 7,551 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,909 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $154.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average of $159.76.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.