Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,205 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.